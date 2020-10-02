Deadly shooting after altercation on McDowell Circle

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) -Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Thursday night in the 1100 block of McDowell Circle.
23-year-old Brandon Sargent was shot by Eddie Parish after Parish argued with Brianna McClendon about their children.
Sargent intervened and a fight ensued between Sargent and Parish.
Sargent died from his injuries.
A rifle and a pistol were recovered from the scene.
No arrests have been made.
This is an ongoing investigation.
The shooting is the city’s 95th homicide of the year.
