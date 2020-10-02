Deadly shooting after altercation on McDowell Circle

A close-up photo of police lights by night (Credit: Getty Images)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) -Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Thursday night in the 1100 block of McDowell Circle.

23-year-old Brandon Sargent was shot by Eddie Parish after Parish argued with Brianna McClendon about their children.

Sargent intervened and a fight ensued between Sargent and Parish.

Sargent died from his injuries.

A rifle and a pistol were recovered from the scene.

No arrests have been made.

This is an ongoing investigation.

The shooting is the city’s 95th homicide of the year.

