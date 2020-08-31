Deadly shooting investigation on N. Jefferson Street

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a man died and another was injured in an early morning shooting.

The shooting happened in the 1300 block of N. Jefferson Street just after 1:30 a.m.

Police said the victims were injured after two unknown suspects approached and fired shots. One man died from his injuries. The other victim was taken to the hospital and was listed in stable condition.

The motive for the shooting is unknown.

