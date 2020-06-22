Deadly shooting on Northview Drive in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Monday afternoon.
The shooting happened in the 4100 block of Northview Drive. Police said one person was shot and killed at the location.
The victim’s identity has not been released. There’s no word on a suspect or motive in the case.
