Breaking News
Continuing Coronavirus Coverage in Mississippi

Deadly shooting on Northview Drive in Jackson

News
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Monday afternoon.

The shooting happened in the 4100 block of Northview Drive. Police said one person was shot and killed at the location.

The victim’s identity has not been released. There’s no word on a suspect or motive in the case.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories