SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)-The Mississippi Highway Patrol reported a single car crash on MS 28.

The crash happened Tuesday, February 2 after 9:00 p.m. just west of Magee near MS 545.





Preliminary investigation indicate that a 2004 Chevrolet Impala was traveling westbound on MS 28, when the driver lost control of the car and it overturned.

The driver was ejected from the car and died at the scene.

The accident is currently under investigation.