Deal reached on bipartisan $8.3B bill to battle coronavirus

Atomic-level structure of the spike protein of the virus that causes COVID-19. Credit: McLellan Lab, University of Texas at Austin

WASHINGTON (AP) – Capitol Hill negotiators have reached agreement on an $8.3 billion measure to battle the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S. The House will vote on the deal later Wednesday and Senate leaders are pressing for a vote in that chamber by the end of the week.

The legislation came together unusually quickly, a rarity in a deeply polarized Washington. It triples the $2.5 billion plan unveiled by President Donald Trump just last week.

Trump is expected to sign the measure, which has the blessing of top Republicans like Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and top House Republican Kevin McCarthy of California.