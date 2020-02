JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Dear Silas is creating and collaborating on songs that have gone viral.

The Mississippi native said he’s looking to be the next artist to make it big out of the state.

In a Digital First interview, Dear Silas talked about his musical background, coming up with hit songs, working with Big Krit and shooting a music video featuring Jackson State’s Sonic Boom.

Dear Silas will have an album release celebration at 4th Avenue Lounge on February 21 in Jackson.