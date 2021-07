JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Local hip hop artist Dear Silas will read and discuss Michael Mahin’s “Muddy: The Story of Blues Legend Muddy Waters” on Friday, July 30 from 11 a.m. to noon.

The event is free and will be held in the Craig H. Neilsen Auditorium at the Two Mississippi Museums.

Safety precautions at the Two Mississippi Museums include requiring all visitors to wear masks and observe social distancing guidelines. Masks and hand sanitizing stations are available on-site.