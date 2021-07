TUESDAY through THURSDAY: As a coastal boundary backs into our region from the south, and a cold front approaches from the northwest, we'll see increased chances of showers and thunderstorms for much of the week ahead, especially Tuesday through Thursday. Lots of moisture means these showers and thunderstorms will be efficient rain producers that could cause localized flash flooding. Frequent lightning may also be a hazard to outdoor activities. Keep an umbrella nearby! Severe thunderstorms are not likely, but wind gusts with these storms could briefly reach severe criteria, so a few severe thunderstorm warnings for damaging wind gusts are not out of the question. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s or lower 90s when the sun peeks through. Near thunderstorms, temperatures will be knocked down into the 70s and 80s. Chance of rain 70 to 80 percent.

LATE WEEK: We return to more seasonable and summer-like conditions later in the week with high temperatures in the low 90s and lows in the 70s. Rain chances will drop to around 30 percent.