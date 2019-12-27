Death of ESPN reporter raises health concerns about pneumonia

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The death of 34-year-old Edward Ascoff shocked the nation after many learned that multifocal pneumonia and a rare disease known as HLH was the cause of his death.

Ascoff was known for his dedication, whit and style as an ESPN College Football reporter. His youthfulness raised questions about how an illness like pneumonia can affect someone at such a young age.

According to U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, pneumonia is a bacterial, viral, or fungal infection of one or both sides of the lungs that causes the air sacs to fill up with fluid or pus. The infection is commonly found in children under the age of five and adults over the age of 65.

Dr. Timothy Quinn says anyone at any age can get pneumonia when it comes to a weakened immune system.

“Some of these chronic medical conditions can include diabetes congestive heart failure COPD and asthma and even individuals with HIV which have definitely compromised immune systems — pneumonia can affect these individuals as well and then those that might not have a chronic medical condition but may have a cold or even the flu that goes untreated,” said Quinn.

Doctors warn that if you have any signs of pain while coughing, difficulty breathing and fever to not ignore the symptoms, instead visit your primary care physician as quickly as possible.