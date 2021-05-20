Death of Wilkinson County Correctional Facility inmate under investigation

News
Posted: / Updated:

Jerry Whitlock (Courtesy: MDOC)

WILKINSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Officials at the Wilkinson County Correctional Facility are investigating the death of an inmate.

Officials said they discovered Jerry Whitlock unresponsive in his cell on May 20, 2021, at 6:00 a.m. A medical team administered life-saving measures. Officials said Whitlock was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to investigators, no foul play is suspected in Whitlock’s death.

The 63-year-old was serving a life sentence for burglary in Rankin County. He was sentenced in 2009.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories