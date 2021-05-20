Death of Wilkinson County Correctional Facility inmate under investigation

WILKINSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Officials at the Wilkinson County Correctional Facility are investigating the death of an inmate.

Officials said they discovered Jerry Whitlock unresponsive in his cell on May 20, 2021, at 6:00 a.m. A medical team administered life-saving measures. Officials said Whitlock was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to investigators, no foul play is suspected in Whitlock’s death.

The 63-year-old was serving a life sentence for burglary in Rankin County. He was sentenced in 2009.