Debate Aftermath: Analysts discuss who made strongest impression

JACKSON, Miss. — Two Republican candidates for Mississippi governor say they want to increase teacher pay and shorten the wait time at driver’s license bureaus.

The big question: Did one candidate do enough to seperate himself from his opponent in next week’s runoff election? That’s one of the questions our analysts discussed during our post-debate special hosted by Byron Brown and Melanie Christopher. You can watch a replay above.

Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves and retired Mississippi Supreme Court Justice Bill Waller Jr. took part in a 30-minute televised debate Wednesday night.

They continued to disagree about increasing the gasoline tax to pay for highways and about expanding Medicaid coverage to the working poor.

Waller advocates both changes, saying infrastructure is crumbling and hospitals are in danger of closing. Reeves opposes both, saying people are paying too much in taxes.

They winner of a runoff Tuesday will be the Republican nominee and will face three candidates, including Democratic Attorney General Jim Hood, in the Nov. 5 general election for governor.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report)