Debate key topics: Marijuana, Confederate Flag, Teacher pay, Taxes/Infrastructure, Medicaid, Wages

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Tuesday night, the three republican candidates for governor debated live on WJTV 12 and were asked important question about their individual plans for Mississippians.

Retired Supreme Court Justice Bill Waller Jr., State Rep. Robert Foster and Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves, were all asked about their thoughts on Mississippi’s marijuana laws, infrastructure, minimum wage, a gas tax and women employed in administration, among other various important topics.

Above, we have shared key clips of those moments. Also, see the debate, in it’s entirety, at https://www.wjtv.com/gop-governor-primary-debate/