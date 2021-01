RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Rankin County deputies are investigating after a body was found with trauma to the head.

Investigators received a call about a possible deceased individual Tuesday morning. They responded to the 100 block of Conerly Road in Braxton.

When deputies arrived, they found the victim deceased with trauma to the head. They were able to identify two suspects, who had fled the area. The investigation is ongoing.