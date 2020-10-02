WIGGINS, Miss. (AP) — The body of a 93-year-old man, who’d been missing since mid-September, has been found in Mississippi.
Authorities said Johnnie Hall’s body was found by deer hunters around 2 p.m. Thursday in the woods, about 5.5 miles (8.8 kilometers) northeast of his home, WLOX-TV reported. His truck was nearby. A cause of death has not yet been released.
Hall had been reported missing Sept. 19.
The case is still under investigation.
LATEST STORIES:
- EU regulator starts safety review of coronavirus drug over reports of kidney problems
- WATCH LIVE: Large bull on the loose in South Mobile County
- Mexico’s president met with signs of support and protest in Juarez
- Deer hunters find body of missing Mississippi grandfather
- 5 remaining unanswered questions after President Trump’s positive coronavirus test