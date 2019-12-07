Deer Hunting for Special Needs Child

EDWARDS, Miss. (WJTV) — It was a special day for a Tristan Howell, a kid with autism. He was treated to a deer hunting trip organized by Hope Outdoors.

Hope Outdoors is an organization that host hunts for handicapped people. Montgomery Farms in Edwards provides hunting land for the Warren County Chapter of hope outdoors.

Tristan was diagnosed with autism when he was 3 years old and he also had ADHD and PTSD. Tristan’s father says the PTSD came from the passing of his older brother Michael in 2016.

Following the death, Tristan’s father Stan Collins entered him into Hope Outdoors to help with the stress.



“That’s been a very successful program for Tristan. I guess it teaches children to develop their skills and behavior skills so that’s been a real tremendous help.”



The Hinds County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the program and Major Pete Luke awarded Tristan with a plaque for participating in wildlife conservation.