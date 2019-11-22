Deer hunting season with guns starts tomorrow

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks said deer hunting season starts tomorrow for hunters who use guns.

According to MDWFP, the season allows hunters to have dogs. It runs from November 23 to December 1.

People can hunt for deer on private land and Holly Springs National Forest. They can only hunt for Legal Bucks on open public land.

This year, hunters across the state will have access to 36 different drop-off locations to test their harvested deer for Chronic Wasting Disease.

