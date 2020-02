BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Def Leppard and ZZ Top will perform at the Brandon Amphitheater on Saturday, September 26, 2020. The concert is part of the 20/20 Vision fall tour.

The concert will start at 7:00 p.m. and doors will open at 6:00 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, February 21 at 10:00 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com and venue box office.