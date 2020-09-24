Deion Sanders’ son receives offer from JSU

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, Shedeur Sanders announced he has received an offer from Jackson State University.

The announcement comes days after his father Deion Sanders was announced as JSU’s head football coach.

Shedeur Sanders has not decided where he will play college football. He currently plays football at Trinity Christian School.

