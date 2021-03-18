DeJohn Hampton named new police chief of Crystal Springs

CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WJTV) – There’s a new police chief in Crystal Springs. This comes after former Police Chief Chris Palmer retired. He served the city for 26 years.

Crystal Springs Mayor Sally Garland said the new chief, DeJohn Hampton, started the position on Wednesday, March 17. He was the former police chief of the Terry Police Department.

According to the mayor, Hampton is already hard at work and has a plan to try to combat the spike of shootings in the area.

“We have to ensure that we’re patrolling those areas. We all know we have hot areas that a lot of things happen in that area, but we have to be out we have to be visible and we have to make sure that we reach out to the community,” stated Hampton.

The Town of Terry is currently looking for a new police chief. No interim chief has been appointed at this time. Click here for more information on how to apply for the position.