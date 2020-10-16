De’Keither Stamps sworn in as Representative for House District 66

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson City Councilman De’Keither Stamps joined the Mississippi Legislature on Friday, representing parts of Hinds County in the next session.

Stamps was officially sworn in after winning the special election run-off race for House District 66. He said it’s a prayer answered. In the sixth grade, Stamps walked on the steps into the State Capitol as a youth delegate.

“When I walked through these chambers in the sixth grade, seventh grade, eight grade, ninth grade, tenth grade and twelfth grade as a youth delegate in the Mississippi Youth Legislature and to now serve in the legislature, it’s just amazing. It’s just a childhood dream of mine,” he stated.

Nearly three decades later, he was sworn in. Stamps is no stranger to public office. He currently serves as Ward 4 Councilman for the City of Jackson. He said his work will continue to be about the people’s needs.

“We have to get this infrastructure issue taken care of. We have to get the broadband together, because education is always important. And also, we have to get this water bill assistance program for the City of Jackson. There’s several things that I have on the top of my list, if we’re trying to get into the public utilities committee, so that we can move forward.”

Representative Stamps replaced former Rep. Jarvis Dortch, who resigned in July to serve as the executive director of American Civil Liberties Union of Mississippi.

The Mississippi Legislature is scheduled to convene for the new session on Tuesday, January 5, 2021.

