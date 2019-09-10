Delbert Hosemann: A day in the life of the candidate

Delbert Hosemann grew up along the banks of the Mississippi River in Vicksburg. Following his catholic roots, he studied at Notre Dame where he met Lynn. The couple married and moved to Oxford in order to attend law school at the University of Mississippi. Later, he went to NYU to get his master’s in taxation. Post-grad, he served in the U.S. Army Reserve.

Delbert Hosemann spent the bulk of his years as a practicing attorney specializing in business and estate planning before running for public office.

Lynn and Delbert are just one year shy of their Golden Anniversary. The couple has three children. Honey and Dees love to spend time on the farm with their seven grandchildren.

Hosemann’s crisscrossed the state’s eighty-two counties in his bid to transition from Secretary of State to Lt. Governor. 12 News caught up with him in Purvis during a law enforcement appreciation lunch.