Delivery driver helps cleanup storm debris in Northeast Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Neighbors in Northeast Jackson experienced damage and power outages from Tuesday’s tornado, but people in the Heatherwood neighborhood are doing what they can to help.

Kenneth Swarts is a Pizza Hut delivery driver. He has no ties to anyone living in the neighborhood, but he helped cleanup the debris in the area on Wednesday.

“I do this constantly. When I’m on delivery if there’s something that affects the community that could endanger somebody, I take care of it,” he stated.

Swarts said he brings his saw wherever he goes, and he’s willing to help anyone.

“God sends me where he leads me. Just like it says on the back. I’m not prejudice. I go where he leads me.”