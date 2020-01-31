Delta, American Airlines suspend flights between US, China

News
Posted: / Updated:

In this Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, photo, Bill Chen stands outside of customs at San Francisco International Airport after arriving on a flight from Shanghai, where he was conducting business and visiting family over the Lunar New Year holiday. Chen said his temperature was quickly screened at the Shanghai airport before he departed. He also filled out a health questionnaire that asked if he had traveled to Wuhan or had any contact with someone who had been in the city, the epicenter of the coronavirus. “I feel a little bit sorry for people traveling on the plane,” Chen said. “People have to be nervous in some way.” (AP Photo/Terry Chea)

NEW YORK (AP) – Delta Air Lines and American Airlines are suspending all flights between the U.S. and China as the coronavirus outbreak spreads.

American Airlines says it is suspending flights beginning Friday through March 27.  

Delta says its suspension will not take effect until Feb. 6 to ensure that customers looking to exit China can do so. Delta’s suspension will last until April 30.

Other U.S. carriers have curtailed service to China, while several European airlines have suspended it altogether. 

Airlines suspend China flights, cut services on virus fears

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories