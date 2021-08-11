Delta Fuel locating corporate headquarters in Natchez

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, leaders with the Mississippi Development Authority (MDA) announced Delta Fuel, LLC will locate its corporate headquarters in the former Callon Petroleum building in downtown Natchez. The project is a $2.55 million corporate investment and will create 54 jobs.

Delta Fuel is a licensed distributor of propane, gas, diesel, and lubricants for a variety of industries, including agriculture, construction, energy, and residential.

“Natchez is an ideal location for Delta Fuel’s corporate headquarters, providing quick access to the markets the company serves, as well as access to a talented pipeline of dedicated workers. I am proud to welcome Delta Fuel as the newest business partner to our great state and have no doubt the company’s new employees in Adams County will work hard to continue its legacy of success,” said Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.).

“Mississippians are some of the best workers in the nation, and companies like Delta Fuel continually cite our workforce as a top reason for locating or expanding in our state. MDA thanks the team at Delta Fuel for choosing to locate its corporate headquarters and more than 50 new jobs in Natchez, while simultaneously bringing new life to an existing downtown facility. We thank our partners at Natchez, Inc., the city of Natchez, and Adams County for their hard work in bringing this project full circle,” stated MDA Executive Director John Rounsaville

