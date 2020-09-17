Delta Regional Authority announces $4.9 million investment in Mississippi

CLARKSDALE, Miss. (WJTV) – The Delta Regional Authority (DRA) announced a $4,982,686 investment that will boost economic development and improve the quality of life for Mississippi communities and neighbors. The investment will be matched by $13 million and will attract an additional $9.5 million in leveraged private investment (LPI) into the state of Mississippi.

The 17 new investment projects will improve water and sewer systems, update transportation infrastructure, and support innovative job training in communities across Mississippi. These projects are expected to create or retain 371 jobs, train 1,382 individuals, and affect nearly 7,500 families.

“The Delta Regional Authority’s $4.9 million investment into 17 critical projects will strengthen economic success in the Mississippi Delta by improving vital infrastructure and creating opportunities to foster workforce development,” said DRA Federal Co-Chairman Chris Caldwell. “These investments highlight the importance of local and regional public-private partnerships in realizing the long-term success of infrastructure, business, and workforce projects to spur job growth and ultimately improve business competitiveness in the region. I would like to thank Governor Reeves, Senator Wicker, Senator Hyde-Smith, and the Mississippi Congressional delegation for their continued support and commitment to the Delta Regional Authority and our work to create jobs, build communities, and improve the lives of those residing in our region.”

Funding for these projects is provided by the States’ Economic Development Assistance Program (SEDAP), which provides direct investment into community-based and regional projects to support basic public infrastructure, transportation infrastructure, workforce training and education, and small businesses development with an emphasis on entrepreneurship, and the Community Infrastructure Fund (CIF), which targets physical infrastructure projects that help build safer, more resilient communities in the Delta region.

Mississippi: 2020 Investment Snapshot

Number of Projects DRA Investment Total Project Investment Additional Capital Investment Jobs Created Jobs Retained Individuals Trained Families Affected 17 $4,982,686 $18,081,985 $9,518,965 148 223 1,382 7,497

“This is an exciting day for Mississippi and the future success of our economy. Thousands of Mississippians and their families across our state will have a brighter future, thanks to this almost $5 million investment and over $20 million in additional investments,” said Governor Tate Reeves (R-MS). “We are truly grateful for the Delta Regional Authority and their significant investment to boost economic development in our state. Thanks to Delta Regional Authority, we can create more opportunities for our people to succeed here at home and position Mississippi to compete across the nation and the globe.”

The following projects were funded by CIF:

Ceres Site B Access Road Construction | Vicksburg, MS: The Warren County Port Commission will use DRA funds to construct an industrial access road to Site B in the Ceres Industrial Park. DRA Investment: $256,500

Total Investment: $846,900

Cleveland Phase II Sanitary Sewer Improvement Project | Cleveland, MS: The City of Cleveland will use DRA funds to construct a sanitary sewer system project to improve services to residents. This investment is projected to affect 4,460 families. DRA Investment: $1,014,000

Total Investment: $8,304,549

Emergency Response and Training Station | Greenwood, MS: The University of Mississippi Medical Center will use DRA funds to construct an Emergency Response Station and training hub at the Greenwood-Leflore Airport for the medically underserved Mississippi Delta residents. This investment is projected to retain 15 jobs and train 1,200 individuals. DRA Investment: $250,000

Total Investment: $2,095,000

The following projects were funded by both CIF and SEDAP:

City of Hernando AWG Fire Protection Project | Hernando, MS: The City of Hernando will use DRA funds to build a 350,000-gallon ground tank with accompanying pumps for fire protection to serve a new commercial facility. This investment is projected to create 79 new jobs. CIF Investment: $500,000

SEDAP Investment: $160,500

Total DRA Investment: $660,500

Total Investment: $660,500

Tate County Hogfoot Road Improvement Project | Senatobia, MS: Tate County will use DRA funds to improve the surface of Hogfoot Road to improve services to businesses and residents. This investment is projected to create two new jobs and retain eight jobs. CIF Investment: $277,225

SEDAP Investment: $277,225

Total DRA Investment: $554,450

Total Investment: $1,599,450

The following projects were funded by SEDAP:

Fayette Sewer Improvements | Fayette, MS: The City of Fayette will use DRA funds to extend water and sewer service to the Highway 61/Highway 553 intersection and to recruit new businesses to the area. This investment is projected to affect 524 families. DRA Investment: $140,350

Total Investment: $140,350

Sanitary Sewer Extension – Copiah County Industrial Park | Hazlehurst, MS: Copiah County will use DRA funds to rehabilitate a pump station and extend a sanitary sewer to improve services to residents and businesses. This investment is projected to retain 111 jobs. DRA Investment: $241,350

Total Investment: $350,700

Electrical Lineworker Training Facility Construction | Goodman, MS: Homes Community College will use DRA funds to construct a new electrical lineman training facility and emergency preparedness staging area. This investment is projected to train 150 individuals. DRA Investment: $256,500

Total Investment: $556,500

Grenada County Access Road | Grenada, MS: Grenada County will use DRA funds to construct an access road to Highway 51 to be used primarily by lumber trucks. This investment is projected to create 40 new jobs. DRA Investment: $319,315

Total Investment: $9,319,315

NWCC Utility Line Worker Program | Senatobia, MS: Northwest Mississippi Community College will use DRA funds to create a lineman training apprenticeship program. This investment is projected to train 32 individuals. DRA Investment: $100,000

Total Investment: $130,000

Water System Improvements – Sylvarena | Sylvarena, MS: The Town of Sylvarena will use DRA funds to repair and replace existing water wells and to improve services to residents and businesses. This investment is projected to affect 227 families. DRA Investment: $147,721

Total Investment: $692,721

Sewer Improvements – Heidelberg | Heidelberg, MS: The Town of Heidelberg will use DRA funds to repair its sewer system and to improve services to residents and businesses. This investment is projected to affect 321 families. DRA Investment: $171,155

Total Investment: $180,155

Drew/Mississippi Delta Online Grocery Delivery Program | Drew, MS: The City of Drew will use DRA funds to renovate and reconfigure the Senator Robert L. Crook Armory building to improve grocery services to residents. This investment is projected to create two jobs. DRA Investment: $167,498

Total Investment: $656,463

Sardis 2020 Downtown Sewer Improvements | Sardis, MS: The Town of Sardis will use DRA funds to rehabilitate approximately 500 feet of water lines, sewer lines, and streets in the downtown area to improve services to residents and businesses. This investment is projected to affect 769 families. DRA Investment: $85,000

Total Investment: $250,000

Friars Point 2020 Sewer Improvements | Friars Point, MS: The Town of Friars Point will use DRA funds to rehabilitate two sewer lift stations to improve services to residents and businesses. This investment is projected to affect 460 families. DRA Investment: $184,531

Total Investment: $184,531

Coahoma County Saf-T-Cart Industrial Building Expansion Project | Clarksdale, MS: Coahoma County will use DRA funds to purchase needed permanent equipment for a county-owned facility to expand business operations. This investment is projected to create 25 new jobs and retain 89 jobs. DRA Investment: $177,720

Total Investment: $1,077,720

Charleston 2020 Water Well Project | Charleston, MS: The City of Charleston will use DRA funds to rehabilitate the water well and elevated tank serving the City’s Industrial Park. This investment is projected to affect 736 families. DRA Investment: $256,096

Total Investment: $556,096

LATEST STORIES: