Delta Sigma Theta Hosts Mental Health Forum

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A forum in Jackson helps fight the stigma around mental health. The event was sponsored by the Jackson alumnae chapter of Delta Sigma Theta sorority at the Jackson Medical mall, Wednesday (11/14/19). Therapists were on hand to offer information and support.

Denise Griffin-Whittington of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority says, “We want to educate and empower our community so that they can understand that it’s okay to not be okay sometimes, and that it’s okay to seek professional help.”

The forum focused on mental health in black communities in Mississippi.