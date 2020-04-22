Delta State University receives $3,500 grant for Safe Space Program

CLEVELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Delta State University received a $3,500 grant from the LGBTQ Fund of Mississippi to apply to the Safe Space initiative on campus.

School leaders said the money will be used to purchase curriculum and promotional materials, provide incentives for participants, and make other improvements to the longstanding campus effort. Delta State’s Safe Space is part of a national training program.

“As the new Safe Space coordinator, it was imperative for me to delve into this program so that it informs as many faculty, staff, students, and community members as possible on crucial matters such as gender and sexual identify, homophobia, discrimination, fear of reprisal, and being an ally for the LGBTQ community,” said Dr. Jacqueline Goldman, assistant professor of psychology. “The money from this grant will extend the reach of this vital program and enhance the trainings for our campus.”