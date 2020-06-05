Demario Davis responds to Drew Brees’ apology

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WJTV) — New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees is apologizing for what he calls “insensitive” comments made in an interview Wednesday.

When asked about his opinion on players kneeling to protest police brutality once the NFL season begins this fall. He said respecting the national anthem is not just about showing respect to the military, but also to anyone who sacrificed for this country, including those in the civil rights movement.

LeBron James, as well as his own teammates — including his top wideout Michael Thomas– widely criticized the comments as tone deaf.

Less than 24 hours later, Brees took to Instagram saying he is an ally to the black community and recognizes he should do more listening and less talking.

Brandon native and Brees’ teammate LB Demario Davis responded to the apology Thursday.

“In hearing Drew’s apology, and that’s the first I’ve heard it, you know I think that is the form of true leadership and I will say that because that’s taking ownership,” Davis said. “What we had hoped the first time is that Drew would elaborate more on racism and the sentiments of the black community and he admitted he missed the mark. So, for him to come out and say, ‘I missed the mark, I’ve been insensitive, but what I’m going to start doing is listening and learning from the black community and start finding ways that I can help them.’ I think that’s a model for all of America. Historically, in general, most of America has missed the mark.”

“For him to admit that he was and wrong and to say that you know what and I can do better and will do better. I think that is leadership at its finest. That’s not easy to come out and admit when you’re wrong and for a long time, I feel like a lot of people have taken that posture of not wanting to admit that they’re wrong. For him to do that, I think that’s very symbolic of America, especially all the ethnic groups that aren’t people of color or black people in understanding that, hey, it’s okay, you might have gotten it wrong, but don’t get it wrong now. And that’s what we have to be as a country, we can’t get it wrong this time.”