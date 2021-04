VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Two mayoral candidates will be in a runoff on April 27 in the municipal primary election in Vicksburg. Troy Kimble and Shawn Jackson are both running as Democrats.

Kimble received 704 votes in Tuesday’s primary, while Jackson received 690 votes. Willis Thompson received 444 votes.

The winner of the runoff will face incumbent Mayor George Flaggs Jr. and Darryl Hollingsworth, both Independents, in the general election on June 8.