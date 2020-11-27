Dense fog advisory in effect until 8:00 a.m.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-A dense fog advisory has been issued until 8:00 a.m. Friday.
MDOT says visibility is one quarter mile or less in portions of southeast and southern Misssissippi.
The counties affected by this advisory are: Amite, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Pearl River, Pike, Walthall, and Wilkinson.
