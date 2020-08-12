Department of Chahta Immi receives LeFlore Grant

Coronavirus Information

CHOCTAW, Miss. (WJTV) – The Department of Chahta Immi received a $24,500 grant from the Mississippi Delta National Heritage Area in order to conduct research on Tribal History.

The funds will help to increase public knowledge about the 19th century Choctaw Chief Greenwood Leflore and the site of his Mississippi Delta estate, Malmaison. The Tribe has made a 100% in-kind match to bring the total budget of the project to $49,000.

“Much of our recorded Tribal history is fragmented and often misunderstood or misrepresented and oftentimes from a non-Choctaw perspective,” said Jay Wesley, Director of the Department of Chahta Immi. “Our goal in researching and sharing the story of Chief Greenwood Leflore and Malmaison is to shed some light upon the contributions Leflore made to the overall Choctaw historical record.”

