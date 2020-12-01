Dependable Source Course Training Academy to recruit through Jobs for Jacksonians

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Dependable Source Course Training Academy in conjunction with Jobs for Jacksonians will hold a recruiting session Thursday, December 3, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Officials are seeking to recruit, train, and hire professional truck drivers. First year graduates potentially earn $45,000 – $65,000. DSC Training Academy will offer low payment options, scholarships, and tuition funding to those who qualify.

This company offers a competitive benefits package. The recruiting session will be held at 3905 I-55 South Frontage Road, Jackson, MS 39212. Due to COVID 19, everyone must wear a face covering at all times.

