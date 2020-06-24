Depositions taken in George Robinson wrongful death lawsuit

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)– Depositions are being taken in a wrongful death lawsuit claiming

police brutality in Jackson.

The Sweet and Associates law firm say Jackson police officers answered questions under oath related to the death of 62-year-old George Robinson.

Now you may recall attorneys and family members say he was beaten to death by police in January of 2019. The mayor said he wasn’t aware of the depositions taking place, but did give a statement when I asked about it during Tuesday’s news conference on COVID-19.

“The only thing I can say that any time there is a question of excessive force then this administration stands by being swift in transferring those cases to the district attorney,” said Mayor Lumumba. “We’re happy we did that a year ago.”

Attorneys for the George Robinson family say the information in the depositions is sworn

testimony and will be used in the upcoming civil trial.

More depositions are set for Wednesday.

Three officers and the City of Jackson are named in the case.