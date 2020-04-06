Deputies: 16-year-old injured in shooting after trying to rob man after dice game

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hinds County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning after a dice game.

The shooting happened in the 3600 block of Wynndale Road just after 3:00 a.m.

According to investigators, a 16-year-old boy approached one of the other dice game participants who was trying to leave. Deputies believe the teen was trying to rob the victim.

The teen allegedly fired a shot into the victim’s vehicle. The victim exited his vehicle and fired multiple shots at the suspect. The teen was injured while trying to leave the scene in a stolen car with two other occupants.

Deputies said the vehicle crashed, and everyone inside the vehicle ran away. The 16-year-old was found across the street and had multiple gunshot wounds. The teen was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center, where he is listed in stable condition.

Investigators said there’s evidence that another occupant of the stolen vehicle was also injured. Authorities received a report that a man was at Baptist Hospital with a gunshot wound to the lower back. He’s listed in stable condition. Deputies are working to find out if he was the other occupant.

The 16-year-old will be charged with attempted armed robbery, aggravated assault and possession of a stolen vehicle once he’s released from the hospital. Deputies said the teen is also wanted for felony charges by another agency.

The victim was questioned and released.