JEFFERSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Jefferson County deputies arrested a man for shooting a juvenile in Franklin County.

According to Sheriff James Bailey Sr., investigators discovered on Monday that Freddie Moore had been living and working in Jefferson County. He was wanted for aggravated assault in Franklin County.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks (MDWFP) assisted with the arrest.