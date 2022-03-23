LAKE CHALRES, La. (BRPROUD) – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office was asked to do a welfare check at a home around 2 p.m. on Monday, March 21.

The welfare check was for a 5-year-old boy with special needs who called Sulpher home.

The first thing deputies saw when they arrived at the scene was a naked boy who was ‘covered in feces.’

CPSO says, “deputies learned his guardian had left him in the care of a disabled adult, who is unable to provide proper supervision for the child.”

Further investigation by deputies found that the home had human and animal feces everywhere.

Deputies searched the home and could not find clothes for the 5-year-old.

Two and a half hours after arriving, deputies saw the caregiver for the child returning home.

The caregiver has been identified as 42-year-old Ouida W. Whatley.

Whatley was taken into custody by deputies.

The 42-year-old is charged with cruelty to juveniles.

Ouida W. Whatley is currently in the Calcasieu Correctional Center.

Bond for Whatley is set at $55,000.

According to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, “The Department of Children and Family Services released the child to a family member.”