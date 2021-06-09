Deputies investigate apparent murder-suicide in Copiah County

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Copiah County deputies are investigating an apparent murder-suicide. The incident happened Tuesday night at a home on Killingsworth Lane.

According to a relative, his 24-year-old brother shot and killed their stepdad before killing himself.

Sheriff Byron Swilley confirmed the deadly shooting. He said one of his deputies had to discharge his firearm, and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) will investigate that aspect of the scene.

At this time, deputies are still working to find out the motive for the shooting.