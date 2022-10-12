HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)-The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office are investigating three shootings in Durant, Tchula, and Goodman.

According to Sheriff Willie March, a teen was shot and killed inside his home Monday, October 10 in Durant. March said suspects fired shots into the home from the outside, killing the unidentified teen.

The second shooting happened Friday, October 7, at a mobile home in Tchula where a man was shot in the head. Sheriff Willie March said the man was standing outside his home when two to three people who were walking nearby, started firing shots. March said the victim is still alive, but in the hospital.

The sheriff’s office is also investigating the shooting death of a 20-year-old man in Goodman. According to Sheriff Willie March, the shooting happened two weeks ago. There are no other details about the shooting.

If you have any information about these shootings, you’re asked to contact the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office.