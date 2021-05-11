Deputies say Florida woman stuffed cellphones, drugs into her underwear in prison smuggling scheme

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Jacksonville woman stuffed 101 grams of heroin, six miniature cellphones, and 93 individual doses of Subutex pills in her underwear in a failed attempted to smuggle the contraband into a Walton County prison, deputies said.

Staff members at Walton Correctional Institute said Tuesday that they found items on Gertrude Harper, 55, of Jacksonville, Florida.

Harper is charged with two felony counts of smuggling contraband into a prison including cell phones and controlled substances, and one felony count of trafficking heroin. She is being held on a $25,000 bond.