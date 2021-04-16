Deputies search for Brandon teen who’s been missing since March

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Rankin County deputies asking the public for help in finding a teen who ran away from her home at the Caribbean Villas apartments in Brandon.

Deputies said Bailey Michelle Smith, 15, was last seen when she left her home on March 29, 2021. She is five feet tall, weighs 100 pounds and has auburn/blonde, shoulder-length hair. Smith also has an arrow tattoo on one of her forearms.

Investigators said they don’t know what Smith was wearing at the time of her disappearance.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Smith, you are asked to contact the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department at 601-825-1480.