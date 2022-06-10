FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT)-Deputies with the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office are warning neighbors of a Publisher’s Clearing House phone scam.

They reported a resident was contacted by phone saying that they had received a Publisher’s Clearing House monetary prize and a truck.

All the resident had to to claim the prize was to send “Dave” $350.

In addition, if the resident preferred to receive the award privately instead of publicly, “Dave” would get his supervisor on the line to obtain some additional information from the resident.

The resident realized this was a scam and hung up.

Deputies say if you have received this call, it’s best to block “Dave’s” number to eliminate return calls or just simply hang up.