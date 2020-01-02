Deputy Brad Sullivan speaks out following hospital release

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)- Deputy Brad Sullivan has learned to cherish every moment of life after being hospitalized for three months following a near-death experience.

Sullivan arrived home to his daughter setting up the Christmas tree and shortly after found himself joining in and placing ornaments on its stems.

Although the deputy is still wheelchair bound, he has been very involved with his family every chance possible whether watching his son open gifts or having dinner with his loved ones.

Aware that there is a long road to recovery, Sullivan has already forgiven the gunman who caused him pain and is continuing to develop his peace of mind.

“I mean he made a mistake that day and his mind wasn’t in the right place that day, I do forgive him and he’s got to face the consequences of what he’s done though,” expressed Sullivan.

He continued, “Me and him both will stand before the pearly gates and see where it goes from there. I forgive him for what he’s done, we’re told in the Bible you must forgive and I forgive him. It took me a little while to do that, but I can say I can do that now.”

When asked if he’ll ever return as a full-time deputy, he said he would love to but must see if he is healthy enough after rehabilitation.

Deputy Sullivan joined Madison County force in 2010.