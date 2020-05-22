Deputy honored for helping wounded Mississippi judge

In this undated photo, Lauderdale County Chancery Court Judge Charles Smith poses for a photo in Mississippi. Police said Smith was shot and critically wounded Monday, March 16, 2020, outside the Lauderdale County Courthouse in downtown Meridian, Miss. (The Meridian Star via AP)

MERIDIAN, Miss. (AP) – A deputy who helped a wounded judge has been honored for his actions, which may have saved the judge’s life.

News outlets report Lauderdale County deputy Sam Upchurch received a plaque Thursday from Chancery Judge Charlie Smith. Upchurch applied pressure to Smith’s wound after he was shot March 16. The judge says Upchurch likely saved his life.

Smith returned to work Wednesday. No arrests have been made in the shooting. Police believe it was an isolated event that was personally directed toward Smith.

The East Mississippi Crime Stoppers is offering a $32,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.