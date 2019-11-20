Deputy: Man stole ambulance with napping crew member in it

NEW YORK (AP) - The Grammys are screaming “Cuz I Love You” to Lizzo: the breakthrough singer-rapper scored a whopping eight nominations, including bids for the top four awards, making her the show’s top-nominated act.

Lizzo picked up nominations for album of the year with her major-label debut, “Cuz I Love You”; song and record of the year with her anthemic No. 1 hit, “Truth Hurts”; and best new artist.