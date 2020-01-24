Deputy tax collector blocked from volunteering after plea

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) – An assistant tax collector in Mississippi won’t be allowed to volunteer in the county where she worked after pleading guilty to felony fraud.

News outlets report 53-year-old Denise Gill said after court Thursday she planned to continue lending a hand in Harrison County during tax season. The county board of supervisors responded saying that would be against the law.

The tax collector says Gill will no longer be able to help out. Gill pleaded guilty to falsifying mileage on travel reimbursement forms. She’s expected to be sentenced next month.

Her attorney says he thought she could continue volunteer work until her sentencing hearing.