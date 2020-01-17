Detention officer recruitment: Hinds County

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hinds County Board of Supervisors is partnering with the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office in hopes to increase the number of detention officers at the Raymond jail.

Leaders are looking for a minimum of 40 new detention officers.

On Wednesday, Sheriff Lee Vance announced that the Sheriff’s Department is initiating a career path for individuals interested in serving the Hinds County community in the capacity of sheriff’s deputy starting as a detention officer. With a starting salary of $26,300.04 annually, there is a clear direction for advancement once an individual is hired and trained.

Positions are available for all three shifts.

Be at least 21 years of age

Possess a High School Diploma or equivalent (GED)

Be a Unites States Citizen

Be able to pass a background investigation and drug screen

Applications can be found at the Hinds County Chancery Court and Circuit Court Buildings.

Additionally, applications may be picked up in the Hinds County Personnel/Human Resources Office located on the 2nd floor of the Hinds County Chancery Court Building or at the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office behind the Circuit Court Building at 407 E. Pascagoula Street, Jackson, MS 39201.