Saints’ Demario Davis holds signing day for Devoted Dreamers mentees

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Saints’ superstar Demario Davis celebrated seniors of the Devoted Dreamers Foundation heading to college.

“My wife and I started the foundation because growing up in Mississippi and being able to make it and achieve our dreams. We realized that there are a lot of kids who have dreams, but don’t have the resources or the people around them to connect them to their dreams and stop them from falling through the cracks,” said Davis.

Graduates of the Hustle Squad said this experience was worth it.

“I’d just like to thank Coach Demario for everything he has done to get us ready for the next level and its always a good feeling to know you’re going somewhere to play football is really what you love doing.”

“It’s very much worth it because the coaches are going to make sure get all the coaches got and you’re going to be the best person you can be, and teaches you life lessons,” said Jeremiah Robinson who is head to the University of Southern Mississippi.

Although parents are excited their children get to continue playing under the lights, they are more excited for them to continue their education.

“A lot of children don’t get an opportunities to do both and he gets to do both,” expressed Jonathan and Janice Robinson.

The Devoted Dreamers Foundation has a 100 percent college attendance rate.

“Being able to have a program where you have a 100 college attendance rate and a 100 percent scholarship rate it’s a testament to what we’re doing our coaches and mentors, and really a testament to the parents,” said Demario Davis.

Although they may be leaving for college, they aren’t leaving the family.

“You are not heading off the college by yourself. You are not a loner. you have a resource.”

Now, these Devoted Dreamers said they are mentally, physically and spiritually ready to take on the next level.