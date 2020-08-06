Diamondhead man sentenced for possessing massive amount of child pornography

GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, 41-year-old Taryn Goin Naidoo of Diamondhead was sentenced for knowingly possessing images of minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

He was sentenced on three separate counts: to 170 months in prison on each count, each to run concurrently, for a total of 170 months, followed by 15 years of supervised release for each count, also to run concurrently, for knowingly possessing images of minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

From July 2017 through October 2018, HSI conducted an investigation with the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office and the Diamondhead Police Department which resulted in the seizure and forensic examination of multiple electronic devices found at Naidoo’s residence, to include Micro SD cards, laptop computers, notepads or tablets, and hard drives. The evidence found on the electronic devices and the timeline of that evidence proved Naidoo knowingly possessed over 70,000 images and videos of minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct, to include images of minors under the age of 12. Naidoo was charged in a federal criminal indictment on September 7, 2018, and in a superseding indictment on May 29, 2019. He was found guilty by a federal jury on January 10, 2020, after a five-day trial in U.S. District Court in Gulfport. This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrea Jones and Ralph Paradiso of the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS). This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS), Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet as well as to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.projectsafechildhood.gov. U.S. Attorney’s Office, Southern District of Mississippi

LATEST STORIES: