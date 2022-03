KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV)- Leaders of Dickerson Companies will be hosting a job fair on Tuesday, March 15, from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The fair will held at Kangaroo Crossing located at 115A Highway 12 East.

Leaders are looking to hire employees for the following:

Transport Tanker Driver

Tank Wagon Driver

Billing Specialist

Food Service Associate

Sales Associate

Warehouse Assistant

Assistant Store Manager

Participants are asked to apply on the Dickerson Petroleum website.