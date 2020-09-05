Digital Exclusive: Arrowhead Archery coming soon to Clinton

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV)- The City of Clinton will soon welcome an outdoor archery range for competitors and beginners.

The Arrowhead Archery will offer an outdoor and 3-D range for people looking to sharpen their target skills.

“It will have a 15×15 coverage shooting area with targets provided and we will also have an indoor area where we will be able to store targets and keep things out of the rain whenever it is raining. We will also have a 3-D range that goes through the woods shooting at 3-D targets,” said Adam Wade, Director of Clinton Parks and Recreation.

City officials want the range to not only be a place for experts who enjoy the sport, but also for hunters and families who would like to experience archery for the first time.

“We’re looking to hit families coming out trying to enjoy archery. We’re looking for kids that are getting involved in the school systems. We’re also looking for your everyday hunter, who is looking to sharpen his skills before the hunting season comes up in October. We think it’s something for everybody.”

Local archery teams will also be able to practice at the range. It is located at Traceway Park in Clinton. The grand opening will be held Wednesday, September 9.

